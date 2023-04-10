AIn response to Chinese military maneuvers off Taiwan, Japan says it has mobilized several warplanes in recent days. Japanese forces have been monitoring the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and several other Chinese naval vessels in the area south of Japan’s Miyako Islands since Friday, the Japanese General Staff said on Monday. “Two escorts were sent” for this purpose, it said.

The Japanese fighter jets took off “in response to the landings and take-offs of the fighter jets aboard the Shandong”. Overall, he confirmed “about 120 landings and departures on the aircraft carrier Shandong – 80 times by fighter jets and 40 times by helicopters,” said the General Staff.

The Chinese ships, which in addition to the aircraft carrier Shandong also include a missile destroyer, a frigate and a fast combat support ship, were sighted between 230 and 430 kilometers south of the Miyako archipelago in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

After a visit by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, China increased the pressure on the island republic. The People’s Liberation Army continued its military maneuvers near Taiwan for the third straight day this Monday, with more drills and patrols, as well as simulated air strikes on land targets, the Chinese military said.

The United States, meanwhile, demonstrated military strength in the South China Sea, another hot spot in the region. There, an American destroyer passed near the Mischief Reef claimed by China.







The maneuvers near Taiwan, which have been ongoing since Saturday, are a response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s stopover in the United States on her way back from a trip to Central America. In California, the President met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, last Wednesday – according to the protocol the number three in the United States. It was the first meeting of this kind on American soil.

fighter planes and warships

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday morning, 70 Chinese aircraft and eleven warships were sighted within four hours near the democratic island republic. 35 planes crossed the previously respected, unofficial center line of the Taiwan Strait Straits and also entered the Taiwan Air Patrol Zone (ADIZ), which serves as a kind of buffer zone to the People’s Republic.

So far, however, the exercises have taken place in international waters or near the Chinese coast. Taiwan’s proper airspace or territorial waters were not violated.

The communist leadership in Beijing regards the independently governed Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic and threatens to conquer it. China seeks to isolate Taiwan internationally and firmly rejects official contacts from other countries to Taiwan.