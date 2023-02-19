Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a statement after meeting Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday (Feb 18)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday (18.Feb.2023) that China is considering providing “lethal support” to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

The American met Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in 59th Munich Security Conferencein Germany, in the 1st meeting between authorities of the 2 countries since the diplomatic crisis triggered by the shooting down of a Chinese balloon supposedly used to spy on the USA at the beginning of the month.

“The concern we have now is based on information that they [chineses] are considering providing lethal support [à Rússia]and we made it very clear that this would cause a serious problem for us and our relationship.”Blinken told the television network CBS News on Saturday (Feb 18) after the meeting with Wang.

According to the secretary, some Chinese private companies are already supplying non-lethal equipment to Russia, without specifying which ones.

Now, however, the Chinese government –which, according to the secretary, has control of the private sector and was behind the shipments– it would also be considering providing weapons and ammunition to strengthen the Russian side as the war approaches its 1 year anniversary, on February 24, with no clear outcome.

On Saturday (Feb 18), during the conference in Munich, US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Moscow of having committed “crimes against humanity” in the course of the war.

The issue is considered more serious under international law than war crime, as it means that acts such as murder, rape and rape were not only widespread by a given country during a military conflict, but systematically and intentionally directed against civilians.

Blinken said evidence reviewed by the US government about alleged Russian crimes “unfortunately it is totally clear”.

In response to Kamala Harris, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said on the embassy’s Telegram channel that Washington was trying to “demonize” Moscow and foment the crisis in Ukraine with accusations that would be part of a “hybrid warfare” against the country.

TENSION BETWEEN USA AND CHINA

On February 2, the US Department of Defense announced that it had detected a “Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon” over North American territory. The equipment was located in the State of Montana, close to Malmstrom Air Force Base, where there are 3 fields of nuclear missile silos, a structure made to store and launch ballistic missiles.

“As soon as the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of classified information”, the Pentagon said in a statement. Here’s the full (22 KB, in English).

The following day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken decided to postpone the trip to China, scheduled for February 5. He was due to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss the two countries’ relationship and the rise of Covid-19 cases in China.

On February 4, the United States claimed to have shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it flew over sensitive military sites. The balloon represented an increase in tensions between Americans and Chinese, who exchanged mutual accusations for the episode.

China claims the object was equipment “used for research purposes, mainly meteorological” which deviated from its course due to wind currents. On Saturday (Feb 18), Wang Yi said that the US reaction to the balloon had been “hysterical”.

“There are so many balloons around the world, and so many countries have them, so is the United States going to shoot them all down?”declared during the Security Conference in Munich.