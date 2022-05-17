China confirmed the first case of the BA.2 omicron sublineage, BA.2.12.1, which is gaining ground in countries like the United Statesat a time when the Asian giant is going through a wave of outbreaks with record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

According to a weekly report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the person infected with this subvariant, up to 27% more contagious than the BA.2 omicron, is a 27-year-old man who took a flight from Nairobi (Kenya) to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on April 23.

After testing positive for covid four days later, The infected person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.depending on the center.

Unlike most of the world, which has already decided to live with the virus, China has maintained for two years a strict zero tolerance policy against covid with the argument of protecting the elderly population, which in a high percentage is not vaccinated, or avoiding a hypothetical health collapse.

However, the harshness of the measures to stop the outbreaks -especially in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, confined for almost two months- has caused an unprecedented critical reaction in the population, which has spread countless complaints and videos of denunciation through the networks.

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus in Beijing.

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, stated last week that the restrictions put in place are not sustainable and recommended a change in strategy.

Chinese government spokesmen described his statements as “irresponsible” alleging that the measures taken have managed to save millions of lives.

According to the latest official count from the health authorities published today, China reported one new death from covid and 175 new positives, 162 of them from local contagion.

