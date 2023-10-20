The meeting between the two heads of state comes after an agreement last week between the two countries to restructure Colombo’s debts towards Beijing.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt amounting to $46 billion in April 2022, after facing a foreign exchange shortage that led to months-long shortages of food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

China, as Sri Lanka’s largest creditor, is supposed to agree to any proposal submitted by Colombo to restructure its debts. The Sri Lankan government said last week that it had obtained the approval of the Public Investment Bank, Export Inport Bank of China, its official creditor.

“Under your leadership, Sri Lanka has overcome the most difficult period and its national economy and society have resumed their forward march,” Xi Jinping told his guest on Friday in Beijing.

“I am willing to work with you to enhance the political mutual trust between our two countries (…) and bring more gains to our two peoples,” Xi added, thanks to a relationship based on “sincere mutual assistance and long-term friendship.”

Xi and Wickremesinghe held talks after the “New Silk Roads” forum in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

China launched this huge project, officially called “Belt and Road,” and aims to build infrastructure abroad.

The International Monetary Fund announced on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with Sri Lanka to obtain a second tranche worth $330 million of a loan worth a total of three billion dollars to help the country emerge from the crisis.