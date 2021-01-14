China recorded the first death from covid-19 in eight months. It was confirmed this Thursday by the country’s health authorities that it is trying to stop new outbreaks of the epidemic that seemed controlled.

The Chinese authorities also announced 138 new cases. This is the highest daily balance since last March.

The death occurred in the northeastern province of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing, and which is the scene of a regrowth that has led to the closure of three cities, including the provincial capital, Shijiazhuang, with 11 million inhabitants.

In recent days, the authorities have subjected several cities in this province to strict confinements to contain the sprouts emerged. The latest death from the new coronavirus in mainland China It dated from May 2020.

According to the official balance, 4,635 people have died in the country from covid-19, which has already caused almost two million deaths in the world.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong – immersed in a fourth wave of infections for months – the authorities announced 42 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 9,386 since the start of the pandemic, of which 161 died.

Finally, a team made up of 10 researchers from the World Health Organization plans to arrive in the country this Thursday to investigate the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan (central China), where the virus was first detected in late 2019.

AFP Agency