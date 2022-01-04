More than one million inhabitants of a city in central China were confined to their homes on Tuesday (4) after detecting three asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus in recent days.

Authorities in Yuzhou, a city of 1.17 million people in Henan Province (central China), announced that as of Monday night all its citizens had to stay at home.

In a statement published on Monday, the city urged all neighboring communities to install “sentinels and doors to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures.”

Its authorities had already announced that they would halt bus and taxi services and close shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.

After overcoming in the first half of 2020 the first wave of the pandemic originated in the city of Wuhan, China adopted a strategy of zero tolerance to the virus, trying to completely eradicate it from its territory with strict border controls and drastic measures in the face of any outbreak.

This prevention increases within a month of the Beijing Winter Olympics and despite the outbreaks, although small in magnitude, are increasingly frequent.

On Tuesday, China registered 175 new cases, five of them in Henan province and another eight in an outbreak in the eastern city of Ningbo.

In addition, 95 new cases have been detected in the city of Xi’an, whose 13 million people have been confined for nearly two weeks. This historic city has registered more than 1,600 cases since December 9th.

Two high-ranking Communist Party officials in this city were fired from their posts for “insufficient rigor in preventing and controlling the outbreak”.

This type of punishment leads local authorities to be even more cautious when adopting harsh measures against covid-19.

