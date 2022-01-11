China on Tuesday (11) confined the five million inhabitants of the city of Anyang (center) to contain an outbreak of the contagious omicron variant of covid-19 – state media reported.

Anyang authorities announced the measure on Monday night, when they ordered residents to stay at home and not travel in private vehicles, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

All non-essential commercial establishments were closed, and a mass testing campaign was launched “to respond to the severe epidemic control situation and strictly prevent the spread of the omicron virus outbreak”, the agency published.

Anyang’s cases are linked to a contagious outbreak in the northern city of Tianjin, 400 km away.

State-run CCTV reported 58 new cases in Anyang on Tuesday, although it is unclear how many of them are associated with the omicron variant. The total number of infections in the city has risen to 84 since Saturday (8).

Located in Henan province, Anyang had previously restricted travel outside its boundaries to, according to officials, “ensure the outbreak doesn’t spread” to surrounding areas.

China follows a “zero covid” policy, based on selective closures, border restrictions and prolonged quarantines.

His strategy has come under pressure from an outbreak in Xi’an, the country’s biggest since March 2020, due to the emergence of the omicron variant. This city faces its third week of quarantine to eradicate the outbreak that accumulates about 2,000 cases.

Officials are particularly alert, with the Beijing Winter Olympics approaching. The event takes place from the 4th to the 20th of February.

In the Henan region, near Xi’an, at least three cities are facing outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The provincial capital of Zhengzhou closed schools and restaurants, and the city of Yuzhou last week ordered the confinement of its population of 1 million.

Elsewhere in the country, Tianjin, a port city 150 km from Beijing, has banned its residents from leaving without permission from the authorities, in addition to ordering coronavirus detection tests for its 14 million residents.

