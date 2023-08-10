China today condemned the latest measures taken by USA to limit US investments in certain Chinese technology companies, and warned Washington that “Beijing will firmly protect its rights and interests.”

He chinese foreign ministry He called the US restrictions “examples of economic coercion and technological bullying” and urged Washington to remove them “immediately.”

He President of the United States, Joe Bidensigned an executive order on Wednesday that will prohibit US venture capital companies from investing in three key sectors of the Chinese economy: semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

The three mentioned sectors have been selected due to the role that, according to the US Government, they could play in the development of capacities military, intelligence, surveillance and cyber in China.

“China firmly rejects these restrictions and has filed a formal complaint with the US side,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Beijing, “Washington seeks to curb US investment in China by abusing the concept of national security and politicizing trade issues. Its true purposes are to deprive China of the right to development and maintain its own hegemony. It is pure economic coercion and technological bullying,” Added the portfolio.

“The measure seriously violates the principles of the market economy and fair competition, harms international economic and trade rules, disrupts the functioning of global industrial and supply chains, and harms the interests of business communities in China, the US, and China. and even in other countries around the world,” Beijing said.

This is one of the most important actions that the Biden government has taken to restrict US investment in China and comes after months of conversations with the G7 memberswhich Washington has urged to take similar measures.

In that sense, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the Biden government of “failing to honor its commitment that it will not seek to ‘disengage’ from China.”

“China calls on the United States to stop politicizing and instrumentalizing trade and technology affairs. Washington must immediately withdraw this wrong decision and remove the restrictions,” the note added.

Likewise, Beijing asks Washington “create a sound environment for economic cooperation and bilateral trade” and warns that “China will closely monitor the situation and firmly protect its rights and interests”, without offering details on what measures it will take in this regard.

Washington has not yet defined the details on how the executive order signed by Biden will be applied.the aforementioned US officials informed the press.

