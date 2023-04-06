BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry condemned a meeting on Wednesday in California between the Taiwanese leader and the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as “acts of collusion” and said it would defend their sovereignty, according to the Xinhua news agency.

“China strongly opposes and strongly condemns the acts,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the state news agency.

“In response to the seriously erroneous acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Kevin McCarthy, hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on US soil in decades, and stressed the need to speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of growing threats from China.

A separate statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress on Thursday, published by Xinhua, said the speaker’s actions “seriously breached the commitment made by the United States to China on the Taiwan issue.”

China claims that Taiwan – which has its own government – is its territory, a position the Taiwanese government vehemently disputes. Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 1979.

(Reporting by Liz Lee)

