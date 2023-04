How did you feel about the content of this article?

Xu Zhiyong (pictured in 2010), co-founder of the New Citizens movement, was sentenced to 14 years in prison | Photo: EFE/Juan Antonio Serrano

China condemned two lawyers and human rights activists for the crime of “subversion of state power” on Monday (10).

According to information from the NGO Human Rights Watch, Xu Zhiyong was sentenced to 14 years in prison and Ding Jiaxi, to 12 years by a court in Shandong province.

Xu, 50, was a co-founder of the New Citizens movement, a group that advocates for civil rights, government transparency and equal education. Ding, who is 55 and a former commercial lawyer, was also active in the group.

Ding had been arrested in December 2019 and Xu in February 2020. Both had already spent periods in prison due to their activism: Ding, between 2013 and 2016, and Xu, from 2014 to 2018.

Li Qiaochu, Xu’s partner and also a human rights activist, has been in prison since February 2021 and is awaiting trial.

“The cruelly farcical convictions and sentences handed down to Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi show President Xi Jinping’s relentless hostility towards peaceful activism,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior research fellow at HRW in China.

“Governments across the world must unite in calling on Chinese authorities to release the two lawyers immediately and unconditionally.”