China | Concerns over Chinese state’s use of force against Alibaba and Ant Group have weighed on share prices of major Chinese technology companies

The prices of major internet companies fell sharply after competition authorities launched an investigation in Alibaba on Thursday.

First China’s authorities prevented billionaire Jack Man listed company Ant Group’s giant listing on the stock exchange.

Last week, authorities announced they had launched antitrust investigations into the Alibaba marketplace company founded by Jack Man because the company was suspected of abusing a dominant position.

Both of these actions have been widely interpreted as signs of a return to discipline by the Chinese Communist Party and state leadership to discipline big technology companies in China.

In particular, outspoken Jack Ma and his company have experienced the power of the Chinese state leadership.

Investors the reaction to the competition authorities’ investigation announced last Thursday was swift.

News agency Bloomberg fellthat the market values ​​of Alibaba and its three largest competitors – Tencent, food courier Meituan and e-commerce JD.com – shrank by nearly $ 200 billion on Hong Kong stock exchanges over two trading days.

On Monday Alibaba’s share price depreciated by eight percent, and Tencent’s and Meituan’s exchange rate both fell more than six percent.

Investors were worried that the Chinese Communist Party would tighten its grip on the operation of large online trading platforms.

On Tuesday, the decline in the price seemed to have stopped. Tencent’s share price showed even small signs of recovery, with its share price rising by more than two percent on Tuesday morning Finnish time.

China’s the central bank ruled on Sunday that Ant Group must return to its roots as a payment company and divest many of its financial services operations, news agencies said.

Thanks to its Alipay payment application, which has become very common in China, Ant Group has had a promising business outlook as a provider of various financial ancillary services such as loans, insurance and asset management services.

Once a company has been able to monitor consumer buying behavior in real time, it has gained a competitive advantage.

Now Ant Group has to reorganize its operations and corporate structure so that it meets the conditions required of banks and financial companies.