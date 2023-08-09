China | Concerns about China’s economy are growing: the change in consumer prices has already turned into deflation

In July, China drifted into deflation for the first time in more than two years. The country’s economic situation is raising even more concerns in the market.

Consumer prices the annual change turned to a decline in China in July for the first time since the beginning of 2021.

According to statistics published by the Chinese Statistics Authority on Wednesday, the annual change in the country’s consumer price index was 0.3 percent negative in July, meaning the country has drifted into deflation.

The country’s producer price index, on the other hand, fell by 4.4 percent in July. News agency Reuters according to China’s producer prices have now fallen for ten months in a row. Producer prices describe the price that companies get for their products, so to speak, “at the factory gates”.

According to Reuters, China is the first G20 country to drift into deflation since Japan’s last negative consumer price publication in autumn 2021.

China’s The drop in consumer price trends to the side of deflation has been talked about all summer, when the expected growth in consumption has not been seen, says the economic newspaper Financial Times.

Deflation is generally considered a worse problem than inflation, because when prices fall, consumers, at least in theory, delay their purchases until a later time, because they believe that their prices will fall even further.

For this reason, the price stability target of central banks is typically an annual price increase of around two percent, i.e. the inflation rate.

To deflation drift further raises concerns about the state of the world’s second largest economy. According to Reuters, there is concern in the market that a long-term era of weaker economic growth in China might be about to begin.

The news agency compares the situation in Japan to the so-called “lost decades” that started in the early 1990s, during which economic growth slowed down and consumer prices and wages stagnated for years, while in other parts of the world they saw a significant rise.

On a monthly basis, compared to June, China’s consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent, which exceeded analysts’ expectations, Reuters reports.

China’s the recovery of the economy after the corona pandemic has been slower than expected. According to customs statistics published on Tuesday, the country’s exports and imports fell more than expected in July.

“The Chinese economy is at serious risk of slipping into a deflationary cycle, which could cause a self-fulfilling downward spiral in growth and private sector confidence. The state must act quickly and decisively to lay the foundation for growth and limit deflation before things get out of hand,” says Cornell University’s China economics expert to FT Eswar Prasad.

According to Reuters, investors have been waiting for when the country’s authorities will start properly reviving the country’s economy.

“Markets and companies should get used to the new normal, where the Chinese state avoids a major stimulus. Instead, the state will introduce targeted recovery measures, and most of the political measures will be aimed at the production side,” a senior economist at the German bank Commerzbank told Reuters Tommy Wu.