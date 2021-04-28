“I was infected by extremism, that’s why I decided to go to a training center”: the truck driver Mamatjan Akhat, explains why he voluntarily attended, according to his version, one of those places that China calls “vocational” teaching centers and the West “internment camps”.

Xinjiang Autonomous Region, the largest in China, is at the center of international controversy and has been the reason that the European Union (EU), following in the wake of the US, has adopted the first sanctions against the Asian giant in more than 30 years.

Reports from the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy (ASPI) and the controversial German researcher Adrián Zenz assure that China keeps detainees in those centers in the region, from an ethnic Muslim Uighur minority, to between one and two million people.

China categorically denies it and affirms that, in order to prevent terrorism, they were professional training centers to “de-radicalize extremists” to which they went voluntarily and which have already been closed in October 2019 after considering that they have fulfilled their function. .

Efe has participated – along with only two other large Western media – in a trip to Xinjiang organized by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local government, the first for international press to the area in more than two years.

Mamtjan Akhat smoked and drank before his fellow truckers “infected with extremism” and was not even religious. Nor is he now and has returned to cigarettes and alcohol, after spending a year in the training center near Aksu, the city where he lives in southern Xinjiang.

“I was infected for about a month after my colleagues showed me videos of religious extremism and terrorism. AI cheated on my wife because she didn’t pray“This 34-year-old man, from a wealthy family, asserts in the house with a garden he inherited from his parents on the outskirts of Aksu.

His story is, to say the least, surprising. It also says that his “contagion” of religious extremism It lasted about a month until, convinced by his family, he decided to enter one of those training centers, half an hour’s drive from his home, where he learned again “to have an open mind.”

“He was not religious but was poorly educated and it was easy to manipulate because of the videos that taught me about terrorism. At the center they gave me good food, we had classes five days a week and we could go home on weekends, “says Akhat, accompanied by his wife, who has never been a practitioner either.

The Chinese method

Xinjiang suffered harsh years of terrorist attacks, mostly related to Islamist extremism, which began in 1992 and intensified between 2009 and 2014.

The regional government refuses to provide data on the total victims of the attacks, but it is estimated that about a thousand people died and another 2,000 were injured between 1992 and 2017.

Faced with that situation, China applied an expedited method. The presence of security forces increased notably in the region, including soldiers in the streets, as well as surveillance and social control through camcorders and other advanced technologies.

At the same time, he launched what he calls “vocational training centers” -whose existence he denied at first but later acknowledged- within his strategy to tackle the root risk of the Islamist seed sprouting in the area.

The authorities refuse to provide data on the total number of people who attended these centers and the criteria used to select them, although they emphasize that they were not terrorists -who entered prison directly when they were located- but of people at “risk of radicalization.”

In 2014, some Xinjiang counties that suffered especially from terrorism distributed brochures to the population that detailed up to “75 signs of religious extremism” so that the neighbors alert the authorities of suspicious behavior.

Among those signs was mentioned pray in public places -something not allowed in the region-, rejecting state education, trying to convince someone to stop smoking or drinking for religious reasons, growing a very long beard, boycotting commercial activities not in accordance with Islam or wearing clothing covering the face in the case of women, especially the burqa.

Men without beards

In fact, in Xinjjiang it is difficult to find yourself on the streets now women with their heads covered by a hijab or men with long beards. Nor during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – which coincided with our trip – were there many signs of fervor or fasting typical of this period in Islamic countries.

According to the last population census of Xinjiang in 2010, about 46% of its inhabitants are ethnic Uyghurs -although not all are Muslims-, 40% Han -the majority ethnic group in the country- and the rest Kazakhs, Hui and other ethnic groups.

“China is not a Muslim country, is the main difference between China and other religious countries. All religious activities must be held in designated places, according to the regulations of the Chinese and regional governments, “Xu Guixiang, spokesman for the Xinjiang Executive, explained to Efe.

According to Xu, a few years ago “some illegal underground Islamic schools were also used to spread extremist ideas and activities” in the region.

“We are a socialist country and we separate religion from state institutions, which are secular establishments, such as educational centers and other places, “said Xu, who stressed that the right to practice religion” is well protected “in mosques and in homes, the only places where prayer is allowed.

The authorities took us to an educational establishment near Kashgar, in the south of the region – mostly Uighur – which, they assured, ran until october 2019 as one of the vocational training centers of the anti-radicalization program.

Today it is a vocational school, in which hundreds of young Uyghurs learn the trades, from hairdressing to hospitality or aesthetics, for which they pay 200 yuan (25 euros) per month.

The local government also showed us from the outside an administrative center dedicated to serving veterans and other procedures, whose coordinates correspond exactly to the place of a satellite photo where Zenz and the ASPI placed an “internment camp” near Turpan, in the north of the region, of ethnic majority Han.

It is extremely difficult to know exactly what they were like, what was happening and how many people entered vocational training centers.

While controversial – and often biased – reports by some Western institutes and researchers do not provide strong evidence for their claims, China has not been willing either to provide the total number of people they welcomed, or to prove that the admission was voluntary and what they were doing there, beyond the testimonies collected in this chronicle.

EFE Agency