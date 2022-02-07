The composite purchasing managers index (PMI) for China fell from 53.0 in December to 50.1 in January, according to a survey released this Monday (still on Sunday, 6, by the time of Brasília) by IHS Markit in partnership with Caixin Media. Numbers above 50 indicate expansion of activity.

The services PMI, released in the same survey, dropped from 53.1 in December to 51.4 in January.

According to IHS and Caixin, the performance of the composite index, at its lowest level in five months, reflects only partial growth in activity. The modest level of expansion in services helped to offset the contractionary level of the industry (49.1).

New jobs on the composite index, meanwhile, saw their first drop since August, driven by a small pullback in new business from goods producers and a slowdown in orders from the services sector. Total new export sales fell at the fastest pace in 20 months, with lower external demand in both sectors.

“In December and January, the resurgence of Covid-19 in several regions, such as Xian and Beijing, forced local governments to tighten pandemic control measures, which restricted production, transport and sale of goods. It has become more evident that China’s economy is under triple pressure from contracting demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a note.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

