China’s spacecraft test center announced the completion of a test launch of a newly built high-altitude simulation platform in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology, the system developer, said the test was a major breakthrough in terms of key technologies for simulating the high-altitude conditions faced by the main deceleration engine of China’s manned lunar landing spacecraft, noting that the engine’s compatibility with the carrier based on advanced active vapor ejection technology was tested.

The test rig, which houses the country’s largest steam ejector pump, is capable of simulating high-vacuum conditions during full-window engine operation lasting a thousand seconds.