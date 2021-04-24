Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi compared US democracy with Coca-Cola during a video conference with representatives of the US Council on Foreign Relations. His words convey RIA News…

In particular, Wang Yi pointed to the assertion that the Sino-American standoff is a dispute between “democracy and authoritarianism.” “But democracy is not Coca-Cola, where the US produces the original syrup and the whole world tastes the same. If there is only one model and one culture on Earth, the world will lose its vitality and chance for survival, ”the minister concluded.

The Chinese politician stressed that no country will change its system in accordance with the likes and dislikes of other states. According to him, this path is chosen by the people of the country. In turn, China never adopts foreign models, does not export ideology, and does not require other countries to copy its methods, he added.

Earlier, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng compared the United States to a “pretending to be asleep” person. He explained that Washington still does not trust Beijing’s official statements on the situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.