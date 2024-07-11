China’s Foreign Ministry: Beijing will not supply weapons to parties in the Ukrainian crisis

Beijing will not supply any weapons to the parties in the Ukrainian crisis, in order to avoid “adding fuel to the fire” of the conflict, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, reports RIA News.

“China will never add fuel to the fire or take advantage of the situation, and even more so will not supply weapons to any party to the conflict; this position is clear and consistent,” the diplomat recalled, noting that China remains an “indifferent observer.”

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on China to stop cooperating with Russia.