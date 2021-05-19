The position of the People’s Bank of China on the issue of cryptocurrencies, released on Wednesday, May 19, led to the collapse of the bitcoin rate to the lowest since the beginning of February. This is evidenced by data service CoinDesk, which accumulates data from 20 leading exchanges.

As of 9:00 am, the cost of the main cryptocurrency dropped to 39.3 thousand dollars per coin, the fall is 13.5 percent per day. Etherium cryptocurrency lost even more – 16.6 percent. It is traded at the level of 2.95 thousand dollars.

Beijing announced that cryptocurrencies cannot be used as a means of payment. A similar ban has been in effect in Russia since January this year. However, the position of the Chinese authorities, which accounts for a significant share of mining and production of equipment for it, is more significant for the market.

The historical maximum of the value of bitcoin fell on April 14, when the cryptocurrency was worth 64 thousand dollars. Then a gradual decline began, and the situation was aggravated by the head of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk. The billionaire whose investment in Bitcoin pushed the asset unexpectedly criticized it, and his company stopped selling its electric vehicles for cryptocurrency.

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which Musk supported due to its greater environmental friendliness, also falls by almost 17 percent in a day.