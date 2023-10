Chinese Coast Guard ship firing water cannons at Philippine ships in August | Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Philippine Coast Guard

A new incident in the South Sea increased tensions between China and the Philippines, when a Chinese Coast Guard ship came dangerously close to a Philippine vessel, trying to block its access to the sandbank known as Second Thomas Shoal, which is located in Spratly Islands, this Friday (6).

The incident, which lasted about eight hours, also involved the blockade and siege of another Philippine ship by Chinese militiamen.

The Philippine government strongly condemned the Chinese Coast Guard’s blockade, especially the one closer to the shoal. The site is claimed by both Manila and Beijing and has been the scene of frequent disagreements between the two countries.

During the incident, the Philippine vessel even managed to avoid collision with the Chinese Coast Guard vessel for details. The Chinese Coast Guard blockade was described by Philippine authorities as the “most dangerous” ever seen.

After managing to bypass the blockages, two supply ships escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard managed to deliver food and supplies to an old Philippine navy ship that is parked near the sandbar.

The episode comes amid growing concerns about the Chinese presence in the South Sea and weeks after an escalation of tensions due to the installation of a floating barrier by Xi Jinping’s regime in the waters of the disputed sea.

The United States, a strong ally of the Philippines, has already expressed its intention to defend the country if it is the target of an armed attack by China.

The Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson condemned the Chinese Coast Guard’s actions, saying they “violate international law,” in particular “collision norms.”

Through an official statement, China claimed that the Philippine ships entered the waters without the “government’s consent”, and that Beijing is “categorically opposed to the unauthorized transport of construction materials to the stranded military ship”.