A A never-before-seen military dirigible has been spotted by satellites at a base in the desert of northwest China. CNN reports this, citing satellite images obtained exclusively and taken three months before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, or in November 2022 by the US satellite imagery company BlackSky. The images show a 100-foot-long airship on a nearly mile-long runway at a desert military compound in northwest China. It would be, the aerospace experts report to CNN, the confirmation of considerable progress in the Chinese airship program.

Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs said that an airship like this could be used as a “submarine from the skies” and which appears to have propulsion and navigation capabilities that would allow it to linger over an area for an extended period. The CIA and the National Security Council declined to comment, while a senior US Defense Department official said the Pentagon was aware of it since the airship was visible.