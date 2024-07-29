Video

“Astronaut jumps from the surface of the moon and launches into space”

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai this month, startup founder Qu Dongqi showed off a video he had recently posted online. It featured an old photograph of a woman with two small children. The photo came to life as the woman lifted the children into her arms and they laughed in surprise.

The video was created using artificial intelligence technology from Chinese internet company Kuaishou. The technology was reminiscent of a video generator, called Sora, that US startup OpenAI introduced earlier this year. But unlike Sora, it was available to the general public.

“My American friends still can’t use Sora,” Qu said. “But here we have better solutions.”

While the United States has a head start in AI development, China is catching up. In recent weeks, several Chinese companies have unveiled AI technologies that rival leading American systems. And these technologies are already in the hands of consumers, businesses and independent software developers around the world.

While many American companies are concerned that AI technologies could accelerate the spread of disinformation or cause other serious harm, Chinese companies are more willing to make their technologies available to consumers or even share the underlying software code with other companies and software developers. This type of sharing of computer code, called open source, allows others to more quickly create and distribute their own products using the same technologies.

Open source has been a cornerstone of the development of computer software, the Internet, and now artificial intelligence. The idea is that technology advances faster when its computer code is freely available for anyone to examine, use, and improve.

China’s efforts could have huge implications as artificial intelligence technology continues to develop in the coming years. The technology could boost worker productivity, drive future innovations and fuel a new wave of military technologies, including autonomous weapons.

When OpenAI kicked off the AI ​​boom in late 2022 with the launch of the online chatbot ChatGPT, China struggled to compete with emerging technologies from American companies like OpenAI and Google. (The New York Times has sued OpenAI and its partner, Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems.) But China’s progress is accelerating.

An AI-generated video created from a stock photo without using any text prompts.

Kuaishou launched its video generator, Kling, in China more than a month ago and to users around the world on Wednesday. Just before Kling’s arrival, 01.AI, a startup co-founded by Kai-Fu Lee, an investor and technologist who helped build Chinese offices for both Google and Microsoft, launched a chatbot technology that scored nearly as well as leading U.S. technologies on common benchmark tests that rate the performance of the world’s chatbots.

Kai-Fu Lee, co-founder of the company 01.AI. The company this year introduced a new version of its technology that ranks near the top of a ranking of the world’s best technologies. Krista Schlueter for The New York Times

New technology from Chinese tech giant Alibaba has also jumped to the top of a ranking that assesses open-source artificial intelligence systems. “We have disproved the widely held belief that China does not have the talent or technology to compete with the United States,” Lee said. “That belief is simply wrong.”

In interviews, a dozen technologists and researchers from Chinese technology companies said open source technologies were a key reason why AI development in China has advanced so quickly. They see open source AI as an opportunity for the country to take the lead.

But that won’t be easy. The United States remains at the forefront of artificial intelligence research. And U.S. officials have decided to keep it that way.

The White House has instituted a trade embargo aimed at preventing Chinese companies from using the most powerful versions of the computer chips essential to building artificial intelligence. A group of lawmakers has introduced a bill that would make it easier for the White House to control the export of artificial intelligence software built in the United States. Others are seeking to limit the advancement of open-source technologies that have helped fuel the rise of similar systems in China.

Major US companies are also exploring new technologies that aim to eclipse the powers of today’s chatbots and video generators.

“Chinese companies are good at replicating and improving what the U.S. already has,” said Yiran Chen, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke University. “They’re not as good at inventing something completely new that will leapfrog the U.S. in five or 10 years.”

But many in China’s tech industry believe that open-source technology could help them grow despite those limitations. And if U.S. regulators curb the progress of American open-source projects (as some lawmakers are debating), China could gain a significant advantage. If the best open-source technologies come from China, American developers could end up building their systems on Chinese technologies.

“Open source AI is the foundation of AI development,” said Clément Delangue, CEO of Hugging Face, a company that hosts many of the world’s open source AI projects. The United States built its AI leadership through collaboration between companies and researchers, he said, “and it looks like China could do the same.”

Clément Delangue, right, chief executive of the artificial intelligence company Hugging Face, said open-source technology could help China advance in the field of artificial intelligence…Kenny Holston/The New York Times

While anyone with a computer can change the code of open-source software, it takes a lot of data, skills and computing power to fundamentally alter an AI system. When it comes to AI, open source often means that the building blocks of a system serve as a foundation for others to build something new on, says Fu Hongyu, director of AI governance at Alibaba’s research institute AliResearch.

As in other countries, there is a heated debate in China over whether the latest technological advances should be accessible to everyone or kept as company secrets. Some, like Robin Li, CEO of Baidu, one of the few Chinese companies that builds its own artificial intelligence technology from scratch, believe that the technology is more profitable and secure when it is closed source, that is, in the hands of a few.

AI systems require enormous resources: talent, data and computing power. Beijing has made it clear that the benefits of these investments must be shared. The Chinese government has poured money into AI projects and subsidized resources such as computing centers.

But Chinese tech companies face a major constraint in developing their AI systems: compliance with Beijing’s strict censorship regime, which extends to generative AI technologies.

Kuaishou’s new Kling video generator appears to have been trained to follow the rules. Text messages mentioning Chinese President Xi Jinping or controversial topics such as feminism and the country’s property crisis were thrown off. A video from this year’s National People’s Congress resulted in a video of delegates shifting in their seats.

Kuaishou did not respond to questions about what steps the company took to prevent Kling from creating harmful, false or politically sensitive content.

By making their most advanced AI technologies freely available, Chinese tech giants are demonstrating their willingness to contribute to the country’s overall technological advancement, as Beijing has established that the power and profits of the tech industry should be channeled toward the goal of self-sufficiency.

The concern among some in China is that the country will struggle to stockpile the computer chips it needs to build ever more powerful technologies. But that hasn’t stopped Chinese companies from building powerful new technologies that can compete with U.S. systems.

Late last year, Dr. Lee’s company, 01.AI, was ridiculed on social media when someone discovered that the company had built its AI system using open-source technology originally built by Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram. Some saw it as a symbol of China’s dependence on American ingenuity.

Six months later, 01.AI unveiled a new version of its technology. It now ranks among the top technologies in the world. Around the same time, a team at Stanford University in California unveiled Llama 3-V, claiming it outperformed other leading models. But a Chinese researcher soon realized that the model was based on an open-source system originally built in China.

It was the opposite of the controversy surrounding 01.AI last year: Instead of Chinese developers building on American technology, American developers built on Chinese technology.

If regulators restrict open source projects in the United States and Chinese open source technologies become the gold standard, Delangue said, this sort of thing could become the norm.

“If this trend continues, it will become an increasingly bigger challenge for the United States,” he said.