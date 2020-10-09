China claimed on Friday that the corona virus infection had spread to different parts of the world last year, but it first reported and took action in this regard. China denied the widespread view that the deadly virus originated in Wuhan before turning into an epidemic. China rejected US accusations that Kovid-19 emerged from a bio-laboratory in Wuhan. He also refuted the allegation that it emerged in a central Chinese city from bats or pangolins before infecting humans.

“The corona virus is a new type of virus as more and more facts and reports are coming out,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press conference. We all know that at the end of last year the epidemic spread to various places in the world, while China first gave information about the epidemic, identified it and shared its genome series with the world.

Hua’s comments came in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s allegations of being veiled by China’s ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). According to the Johns Hopkins Corona Virus Resource Center, the epidemic has infected 36 million people worldwide and killed more than a million people.

America is the most affected country in the world due to Kovid-19 where more than 76 lakh cases have been reported and more than 2,12,000 people have died due to infection. There have been 90,736 reported cases of corona virus in China and 4,739 people have died due to this epidemic.

The spokesperson said the epidemic was discussed by the CPC Polit Bureau in January and a meeting of 31 provinces and municipalities was called on the virus. “China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan on 23 January and then there were only nine cases of corona virus outside China and only one case in the US,” he said.