China | Claim: China’s newest nuclear submarine sank

China|The submarine claimed to have sunk was the first of China’s new Zhou-class submarines.

of China the newest nuclear submarine sank in the spring near a pier near the city of Wuhan, two US defense officials claim.

The claims have been reported in the news, among other things The Wall Street Journal and a news channel CNN.

According to CNN, the Chinese navy tried to cover up the accident.

The sunken submarine was the first of China’s new Zhou-class submarines. Its tail is somewhat shaped like the letter X. The purpose of the design is to improve the boat’s underwater maneuverability.

Maxar Technologies -company’s satellite images show the submarine in place next to the pier at least until March 10. However, in June, for example, it is no longer in the pictures. Instead, cranes have literally swarmed the pier.

“I have never seen such a concentration of cranes in one place,” he tells CNN Tom Shugartwho as part of his work monitors satellite images of Chinese shipyards.

According to Shugart, the fact that submarines normally return to the shipyard for months after launching to be finished also speaks in favor of the sinking theory. A new Zhou-class boat has not been seen at the shipyard since spring.

“It is not surprising that the Chinese navy would try to keep the fact that a new submarine is sinking next to the pier out of the public eye,” says another defense official interviewed by CNN.

CNN asked The Chinese Embassy in Washington to comment on the case. The embassy stated that it has no information about the case, and therefore nothing to comment on.

Modernizing the navy and submarine fleet has been China’s priority, CNN says, and the sinking of the novelty boat would be a setback for this work.