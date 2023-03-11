Li Qiang was appointed No. 2 in the government in October; he is a former leader of the Communist Party in Shanghai and an ally of Xi Jinping

Li Qiang, 63 years old, was elected prime minister of China this Saturday (11.Mar.2023) with 2,936 votes in favor, 3 against and 8 abstentions. He takes over from Li Keqiang, 67, who is retiring.

The new prime minister is considered one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants. In October, at the Congress of the Communist Party of China, he was elected number 2 in the government, becoming responsible for the administrative routine and direction of the country’s macroeconomic policy.

Li’s election came a day after Xi unanimously won his third term as China’s president.

The Chinese president’s ally began his career as an irrigation pumping station operator. He rose rapidly to become secretary of the Communist Party in Shanghai in 2017.

In late 2018, Li led the launch of a major technology-focused project in Shanghai, as well as changes to the IPO (“initial public offering”) system, the initial public offering of a company on the stock exchange.

As the former head of the Communist Party in Shanghai, Li Qiang has also been at the forefront of the “covid zero” policy in the country’s largest city. The strict measures adopted by the Chinese government suspended activities for months and shook the global economy, in addition to causing dissatisfaction among the population.

He has also ruled the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu. However, he has no experience in central government.

As prime minister, Li will be in charge of recovering the 2nd largest economy in the world, after 3 years of the pandemic. China grew only 3% in 2022, the worst performance in 46 years. The target for this year is 5%, one of the lowest in decades.

