Monday, August 15, 2022
China | Chinese media accuses US Taiwan delegation of “playing with fire”

August 15, 2022
The delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday.

China’s state media Xinhua has accused the five-member US congressional delegation visiting Taiwan of “playing with fire”.

The delegation arrived in Taiwan yesterday without any advance notice of the visit. Earlier this month, Taiwan was visited by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The visitors traveled to Taiwan just days after China, angered by Pelosi’s visit, stopped military exercises around the island.

China considers Taiwan as its own province. Pelosi’s visit caused a crisis between the two countries, and in response, China cut off cooperation with the United States on climate issues, for example.

