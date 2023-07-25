China | Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been fired

On Tuesday, China got a new foreign minister and a new central bank governor.

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been dismissed from his duties, news agencies Reuters and AFP as well as Chinese media report.

On Tuesday, China named its top diplomat as the country’s new foreign minister Wang Yinwho has served as foreign minister in 2013–2022.

China also changed the governor of its central bank. The position was appointed Pan Gongsheng. Worked in the position since 2018 Yi Gang.

