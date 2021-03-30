Consul General Li Yang’s old-fashioned stubbornness was yet another indication of how Sino-Canadian relations are in the bottom line.

China’s and Canada’s miserable jam was revealed when the Chinese Consul General in Rio de Janeiro boycotted the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeauta and barked at this lap dog.

“Boy, your greatest achievement is the destruction of friendly relations between China and Canada and the fact that you have taken Canada as the lap dog of the United States,” Consul General Li Yang tweeted on Sunday.

The Twitter episode was reported by a British newspaper The Guardian.

Consul General the tasteless tweet does not in itself shake world politics because interstate relations are not handled from consulates. However, the insult is a new demonstration of China’s foreign policy genre and the harnessing of the messaging service Twitter as a tool for aggressive diplomacy.

A year ago in March, a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official Zhao Lijian posted a message on Twitter in which he implied that the coronavirus that had spread from Wuhan was in fact a U.S. biogas. Zhao demanded an explanation from the United States.

Chinese diplomats then eagerly continued to spread Zhao’s delusional message.

China’s and Canadian relations are in the bottom line for a number of reasons.

In December 2018, Canadian authorities arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese technology company Huawei at Vancouver Airport. Meng Wangzhou. Meng is under house arrest in Canada and is awaiting possible extradition to the United States.

Just over a week after Meng’s arrest, China arrested two Canadian citizens, a former diplomat Michael Kovrigin and consultant Michael Spavorin.

Kovrig and Spavor are still in prison in China and awaiting sentences espionage. Canada regards detentions as arbitrary retaliation.

China also annoyed that in February the Canadian Parliament defined the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang “genocide”.

China is running a harsh disciplinary campaign in Xinjiang that has been going on for years, and international estimates put as many as more than a million Uighurs have been locked up in concentration camps, which the Chinese Communist government calls “retraining camps”.

Canada has also imposed sanctions on Chinese authorities for human rights violations. China has responded with counter-sanctions.

Consul general Li Yang’s recent nonsense draws attention to word choice.

The most offensive barking word for an English tweet is “running dog,” literally “running dog”. In Finnish, it mainly means a lap dog or a lawyer.

British Collins Dictionary according to Chinese zougouThe word was first used in a politically derogatory tone in 1925-30.

However, Li Yang’s clumsiness actually dates back to the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s. The “imperialist lap dog” experienced its heyday at the time, the communist dictator Mao Zedongin season.