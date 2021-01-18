China | China’s GDP grew 2.3 percent last year, the slowest growth in decades

Growth was the slowest since the 1970s, but China is still believed to remain perhaps the only major economy to grow in 2020.

China’s Gross domestic product grew by 2.3 per cent last year, according to Statistics Finland.

Growth was the slowest since the 1970s, when China implemented several economic reforms. Back in 2019, the Chinese economy grew by 6.1 percent, which was also the slowest growth in decades.

Economic growth was cut, among other things, by low domestic consumption. Retail sales contracted 3.9 percent last year.

Statistics China warned before the figures that the coronavirus pandemic had a major impact on the country’s economy. Tensions related to international trade are also estimated to have contributed to economic growth.

China’s Wuhan has been considered the starting point of a coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic started about a year ago.

However, China is estimated to be the few country to survive the coronavirus pandemic as a growing economy. Of the major economies in the world, it may even be the only one to survive last year with positive readings.

News agency Bloombergin According to China, China managed to get its GDP to rise in the last quarter of last year, when economic growth rose to pre-pandemic levels.

In Asia The Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges soared after the release of China’s economic figures.

Early in the morning during Finnish time, the Shanghai Composite Index was up about 0.2 percent. On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Sheng Index rose again by 0.5 percent.

However, many Asian stock markets fell on Monday. The stock exchanges in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Singapore, among others, were in decline.

Underlying this is the uncertainty of the political situation in the United States.

The gaze of the stock exchanges has now turned to the president Joe Biden inauguration. Biden has promised the economy a massive recovery plan, but the package must first pass Congress. At the same time, U.S. political tensions have feared disrupting the package’s approval, raising concerns among investors.