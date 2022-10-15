China | China’s dictator-like leader has seized power in an unprecedented way – What is he up to next?

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is called a dictator, but above all he is a man of faith, the savior of the Communist Party. He is about to start his third term as party leader.

Beijing

What? would the ruler of the world order in a cup?

I do not know. So I order the Director’s dose. You don’t read that on the board in the cupola, but the waiter behind the counter knows right away what it’s about.

Six buns filled with pork, green vegetables and a dollop of pork intestine soup are loaded onto a tray from the kitchen hatch. A dose costs 5 euros.