China | China waives the quarantine of immigrants – up to a million people may die as a result of the corona

At the same time as the restrictions are relaxed, Corona is raging in the country harder than ever.

China announced on Monday that it would abandon the quarantine order it has been following for travelers arriving from abroad. The country is thus further relaxing its previously very strict corona restrictions, while the number of coronavirus infections in the country is on the rise.

The strict corona restrictions that began in March 2020 have disciplined China’s economy and have been opposed across the country. Originally, the duration of the quarantine was three weeks. Since last month, immigrants have had to be quarantined for five days. This will be waived on January 9, when the new regulations enter into force.

The decision is likely to be greeted with joy among Chinese citizens, and especially among Chinese living outside the country who have not been able to visit their relatives during the pandemic.

In the process when the restrictions are eased, virus infections have started to spread at high speed. Hospitals and morgues throughout China have been filled with corona patients.

According to recent studies, up to a million people may die in the country as a result of the corona in the coming months.

Many struggle with medication shortages, and the health care system is overwhelmed with elderly patients, many of whom are unvaccinated.

“China is now facing a new situation and new measures in the prevention and control of the corona,” President Xi Jinping said on Monday, according to the state broadcasting company.

“We need to launch an even more targeted patriotic healthcare campaign,” he continued.

China’s the national health committee said on sunday that it will stop reporting daily corona infection numbers. It is believed that the disease numbers reported by China are way off the mark. The country has admitted that tracking the exploding corona infections became impossible.

