China | China simulates attack on US base, propaganda video shows how bombers attack Guam

China’s the Air Force has released a video showing a simulated attack on a U.S. air base in Guam. The video is being attacked by H-6K bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs, according to Reuters news agency.

The Chinese military released the video on Chinese social media on Saturday. Meanwhile, China was conducting a military exercise near Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province. China has been annoyed recently that the United States has sent authorities to Taiwan for a visit.

In Taiwan, Chinese exercises raised fears. China has stated that it may, if necessary, take over Taiwan, even militarily. Over the weekend, the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen noted that the Chinese exercises were an indication of China’s danger to the security of the region.

In Guam, the United States has an Andersen air base, which would be strategically important if military force were needed in the region. The United States has used the island as an air base since the Americans took it back from the Japanese in World War II. Guam in the Pacific Ocean is U.S. territory.

Still image from Chinese Air Force videos.­

A couple of minutes of video, accompanied by dramatic music in Hollywood style, shows how bombers hit Guam. Andersen’s base isn’t mentioned by name, but it looks just like an American base. The video ends when Chinese pilots return to their home airports and walk away from their planes as the sun sets.

“We defend the security of our homeland’s airspace, and we have the confidence and ability to always secure the heavens of our homeland,” the accompanying text read.

According to an expert interviewed by Reuters, the video is intended to highlight China’s growing ability to carry out military strikes further afield. China, for example, has the military weakness vis-à-vis the United States that China has only two aircraft carriers that do not keep up with the American level.

With the help of aircraft carriers, the United States can operate almost anywhere on earth. China’s plans for aircraft carriers are still in their infancy.

Freeze image from Chinese Air Force video.­

The United States has in the past been subjected to simulated attacks by Iran and North Korea, for example.

The United States was indignant last in July, when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard used a replica of a U.S. aircraft carrier in a military exercise near the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Navy condemned Iran’s “irresponsible and reckless behavior,” which it considered an attempt at intimidation and pressure.

North Korea said in turn 2017that it has a plan of attack on the island of Guam unfinished ready. President Donald Trump stated that the United States would respond to a possible attack with “unprecedented fire and rage”.

North Korea has also released a video of its missiles flying to the United States.