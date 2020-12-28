China | China sentenced woman to four years in prison for reporting Wuhan coronavirus epidemic in February

A citizen journalist is said to have been tortured before the trial. The woman who reported the epidemic to social media was accused of a crime called quarreling and inciting problems. China often uses this passage to silence dissidents.

China’s Reported on the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan last February on social media Zhang Zhan has been sentenced in China to four years in prison, according to his legal counsel, the news agency AFP.

This is reportedly the first case in which a citizen journalist who reported on the virus has been brought to justice in China, according to a US newspaper The New York Times.

Zhang, who previously worked as a lawyer, traveled to Wuhan, China last February and shared information about the coronavirus epidemic spreading there through social media such as WheChat, Twitter and Youtube. For example, he shared videos of patients who had been crammed into a hospital corridor and told about the persecution that others who reported the coronavirus epidemic had faced.

May halfway through, Zhang’s reporting ended, and he disappeared. It was later revealed that he had been arrested by the authorities.

Zhang was charged with a crime called quarreling and inciting problems. China often uses that passage to silence dissidents.

He was convicted in a Shanghai court. There are no independent courts in China. The judiciary is under the control of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Prior to the trial, Zhang was on hunger strike in protest of his treatment. Human Rights Organization Amnesty International according to Chinese authorities forcibly fed and tortured him.

China sought to cover up the spread of the coronavirus when the epidemic spread in Wuhan City, Hubei Province around the turn of last year. An American, for example, spoke about it news channel CNN at the beginning of December.

Later, China reacted to the virus with severe restrictions on movement and social blockade, and the spread of the virus has since been largely curbed in the country.