China | China sent the first civilian spacecraft into space

The first civilian magician is Professor Gui Haichao of Beihan University in Beijing.

China sent the first civilian spacecraft into space early Tuesday morning Finnish time. At the same time, two other taikonauts were sent into space on the Shenzou-16 ship.

Spaceship was launched from the Jiuquan Space Center in northwest China to China’s Tiangong Space Station. On its return flight, the ship is supposed to bring three taikonauts, who have been there for six months, from the space station.

The ship carried food, drinking water, clothes and fuel into space, in addition to the passengers. According to an expert interviewed by news agency AFP, the flight on Tuesday morning is part of a regular spaceship crew rotation, but he considered it to be a significant matter as well.

China has invested billions of dollars in its space program. At the end of the current decade, China’s goal is to make a manned flight to the Moon.

The next flight to the Tiangong space station is expected to take place in October this year.