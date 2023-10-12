China | China released Australian journalist Cheng Lei after more than three years in prison

The release of the Australian journalist is seen as a sign of the gradual thawing of China-Australia’s cordial relations.

China’s Australian journalist arrested more than three years ago Cheng Lei is released. He has returned to his home in Australia.

The Prime Minister of Australia told about the release Anthony Albanese published online making a statement. According to Albanese, Cheng’s legal process in China has now been completed.

China’s Ministry of National Security released of informationaccording to which Cheng was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison and deported.

Cheng Lei was a well-known economic program anchor on China Television’s English-language channel CGTN. He was arrested in August 2020 on charges of sharing Chinese state secrets with another country.

Cheng was born in China in 1975 and moved to Australia with his family when he was 10 years old.

Australia has repeatedly expressed concern over Cheng’s arrest, and Prime Minister Albanese has said he raised Cheng’s case in discussions with the Chinese president Xi Jinping with.

In March of last year, a trial was held behind closed doors. Australian diplomats were not allowed into the closed trial and Cheng has never publicly commented on his charges.

China’s the Ministry of State Security now for the first time gave details of the charges against Cheng.

According to the ministry, Cheng has pleaded guilty to illegally passing state secrets abroad. It says that, in violation of the non-disclosure clause he signed, Cheng would have handed over to a foreign operator the information related to national security that he had received during his work in China’s state media over the phone in May 2020.

According to the Ministry of Security, Cheng had “voluntarily admitted his guilt and accepted the punishment”.

Australian According to the media, Prime Minister Albanese said that he is planning to visit China later this year. There has been public pressure to secure Cheng’s release before an official visit to China.

According to the media, Cheng’s release is seen not only as a diplomatic victory, but also as a sign of the gradual thawing of the two countries’ cordial relations.

Albanese said that Australia is seeking to release as well Yang Hengjun’sanother Australian journalist who has been detained in China since 2019.

Cheng spoke last August for the first time in public since his imprisonment. At that time he wrote addressed to the Australians an open letterwhere he said he misses his 11- and 14-year-old children.

The children have been living in Melbourne with their grandmother during Cheng’s imprisonment. According to Albanese, Cheng has now been able to visit his children.