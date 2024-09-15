China | China released an American priest who had been in captivity for almost 20 years

China|The priest has returned to the United States.

China has released a US priest By David Lin for nearly 20 years of imprisonment, says the US State Department. A representative of the ministry tells news agency AFP that Lin has already returned to the United States.

Lin had been in prison since 2006. According to the US media, Lin had been sentenced to life in prison for fraud, but the US has said that the imprisonment was unjustified.

Over the years, China has imprisoned several US citizens on various grounds.