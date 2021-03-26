China | China imposes retaliatory sanctions on Britain over criticism of Uighur minority abuse

The background is the sanctions previously imposed by Britain on Chinese citizens and organizations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says.

China has announced that it will impose sanctions on a number of British citizens. According to China, sanctions are being imposed for lies about the treatment of the country’s Uighur minority.

China imposes economic sanctions on nine British citizens and four organizations. Among them are politicians.

The background is the sanctions previously imposed by Britain on Chinese citizens and organizations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says.

“This movement, based on mere lies and disinformation, blatantly violates basic norms governing international law and international relations, interferes in China’s internal affairs, and seriously undermines Sino-British relations,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, China imposed several sanctions on European politicians and scholars after the EU confirmed the imposition of sanctions on four Chinese authorities for the abuse of Uighurs.

The Green MEP, for example, was also subject to sanctions Heidi Hautalasitting in the Subcommittee on Human Rights.

Read more: EU imposes first sanctions on Uighur treatment – China immediately imposes counter-sanctions against Heidi Hautala, for example

Following the EU sanctions decision, in addition to Britain, the United States and Canada reported their own sanctions against China.

According to human rights organizations, in China, at least one million Uighurs and others, mainly members of the Muslim minority, have been imprisoned in camps where they are forced to work and women have been sterilized. For example, the United States has defined China’s actions in the Xinjiang Uyghur region as equivalent to genocide.

China has vehemently denied allegations of forced Uighur labor.