China | China forces dissidents and critical citizens into psychiatric hospitals, NGO reports – Victims tell of forced medication, electric shocks and beatings

China’s the local authorities and the police keep putting sane protesters who are embarrassing to them into psychiatric hospitals. The victims are forcibly medicated, tied up and beaten, and many are also given electric shocks.

This is what an independent non-governmental organization focusing on legal problems in Asian countries claims Safeguard Defenders (SD) in a report to be published on Tuesday. Helsingin Sanomat was the first in Finland to report on the report.

“ For most of them, not even an apparent investigation of their health condition has been done.

Report tells about 99 people who, according to SD, have been in psychiatric hospitals between 2015 and 2021 in various parts of China because of their opinions and advocacy.

The shortest periods in forced care last days, the longest years. Of those mentioned in the report, they have been in forced care for the longest time Xing Shiku. He was taken to “treatment” in 2007 and is still in a hospital in Heilongjiang Province.

Many have been taken to treatment facilities several times. Most of them have not even had an apparent examination of their health before being admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

SD reminds us that this is the tip of the iceberg, because presumably only a few people who have had to be treated for no reason dare to speak publicly about their treatment.

Abroad it is known that dissidents who criticize China’s top rulers are silenced in China. They are also among those put in psychiatric hospitals, but according to SD’s bills, the vast majority are so-called complainers.

Complainants approach the authorities of their province and often the state and try to get justice for the injustice they suffered. The wrong could be, for example, an unpaid pension or a bad police investigation of an assault case.

There are many complainers in China, and they are often weak members of society, poor people without proper relationships. Their complaints are embarrassing for the local authorities because the Chinese leadership wants society to appear peaceful.

The individual grievances of the complainants hardly get the attention of other citizens or the media, so it is easy to take them to, say, a psychiatric hospital.

The case of the previously mentioned Xing Shiku has received some publicity because he has been in a psychiatric institution for so long. Xing once complained that the authorities had committed violations of labor laws and corruption when his former workplace was privatized.

The compilation of images published by Safeguard Defenders shows Chinese protesters forcibly taken to psychiatric treatment. In the top row, fourth from the left is Dong Yaoqiong. Xing Shiku’s picture is second to last on the bottom row.

The report descriptions of the treatment of complainants and activists in psychiatric hospitals are shocking in many places.

Those taken to the hospital and their relatives tell of beatings and even extremely painful electric shock treatments given without sedation. SD considers part of the treatment to be torture.

Many of the cases in the report said they were tied to a bed, often for so long that they ended up lying in their own feces. They were forcibly medicated in bandages, and the medication also affected bodily functions.

This is what a person from Inner Mongolia says in the report Create Guiliawho spent about a week in a psychiatric hospital in 2016:

“Then I started losing control of my bowels. My poo just spilled into my pants, and my body and bed were wet the whole time. The smell was horrible. The medical staff did not quickly change my clothes or sheets, they left me lying in my waste. My skin became inflamed and itched unbearably.”

Four out of the five cases in the report reported that they had been forcibly medicated. It caused a variety of symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, confusion and memory loss.

Dong Yaoqiong was committed to a psychiatric hospital in Hunan Province in 2018 after saying on Twitter that he opposed China’s leader Xi Jinping. In a live video broadcast, Dong splashed ink over Xi’s picture, earning her the nickname Ink Girl in China.

According to Dong’s father, the daughter was released from time to time, but now this is the third time in a psychiatric hospital. My daughter, who is in her thirties, has begun to suffer from symptoms of dementia, and she can no longer control her bodily functions. The father believes that the reason is the drugs given to the daughter.

Dong’s case garnered both national and international attention, and the father has given many interviews. The father has since been fired from his job.

“ According to the old way of thinking, a person had to be mentally ill to oppose the Communist Party.

China’s the way of using psychiatric institutions to silence people has been in the news for decades.

China, led by the Communist Party, took a lesson from the Soviet Union in this activity. According to the old way of thinking, a person had to be mentally ill if he opposed the Communist Party line.

In the 1980s, a system called Ankang was also created in China, where those who committed illegal acts and those who were mentally disturbed could be kept. Many people who were actually healthy ended up in these places.

However, the majority of healthy people forcibly taken for treatment have been put in regular psychiatric hospitals.

SD’s report examines whether the situation has changed in ten years. In principle, it should have changed, because a new law has been in force in China at the time, which prohibits this kind of activity.

The verdict of the report is blunt: The law is not followed. People who do not have a serious psychiatric illness or a history of violence continue to be “treated”, and their health status is usually not assessed in any way.

SD’s most significant source in the report is the interviews of complainants and activists held in psychiatric institutions and their relatives collected by the Chinese NGO Minsheng Guancha.

“ Visits to a psychiatric care facility also leave a mark on the visitor.

in China dissidents and troublesome complainers are also put on trial and sentenced to prison. In addition to that, the authorities can keep the suspect detained and interrogated in isolation in a secret place outside the usual judicial route for half a year.

The authorities still have illegal detention centers, called black ones.

SD’s report also considers the reasons why psychiatric care facilities are used in addition to all this. There are several reasons.

Nursing homes are scary places that, after visiting, many critics think twice about whether they want to protest anymore. Visits to a psychiatric care facility also mark the visitor in the eyes of the neighborhood, because mentally ill people are often feared and avoided in China.

For the authorities, it is easier to take the complainant to a psychiatric treatment facility than to go through the more bureaucratic legal process. The risk of publicity is also lower.

Some of the cases in the report said that they believe that especially the old and the physically ill end up in psychiatric hospitals. More conventional detention centers are not eager to receive people with special difficulties.

According to the report, hospitals often receive monetary compensation for these special cases, and some hospitals want to keep “patients” inside for a long time.