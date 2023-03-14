China | China considers the nuclear submarine agreement of the Aukus countries “a road to mistakes and danger”

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbi, the nuclear submarine agreement between Australia, the United States and Britain shows a “Cold War-era state of mind.”

China considers the nuclear submarine agreement between Australia, the United States and Britain, or the Aukus alliance, “a path to mistakes and danger”.

“The latest joint statement from the United States, Britain and Australia shows that these three countries, due to their own geopolitical interests, are completely ignoring the concerns of the international community and are marching further and further down the path of error and danger,” says a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Wang Wenbin according to news agency AFP.

It was announced on Monday, that Australia will buy a maximum of five nuclear submarines from the United States. President of the United States Joe BidenPrime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a press conference for the announcement on Monday.

Australia is also starting to design a new nuclear submarine model in cooperation with Britain and the United States. The submarine model designed in cooperation has long been called SNN-Aukus.

The effort is to increase the presence of Western countries in the Asia-Pacific region as China’s influence grows.

According to Wang, the plan shows “a typical Cold War state of mind.”

Specially China is worried British newspaper The Guardian according to Article 14 of the Nuclear Submarine Treaty, which it calls a loophole in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

It enables the use of fissile material without inspections and supervision by the International Atomic Energy Agency. This would be possible when the material is used, for example, as propulsion for naval ships, not just for explosives in military use.

The loophole can be interpreted as setting a precedent for hiding enriched uranium or plutonium from international control.

“I opened it published nuclear submarine cooperation plan is a blatant act that contains serious risks of nuclear proliferation, weakens the international nuclear non-proliferation system, fuels the arms race and harms peace and stability in the region,” said China’s permanent mission to the UN on Tuesday.

According to Biden, Australia will not get nuclear weapons through the agreement.

of Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida said the Japanese Kyodo News news agency according to Japan’s support for Aukus.

According to Kishida, Aukus has a positive effect on regional peace and balance in the increasingly serious security situation in the Indo-Pacific sea area.