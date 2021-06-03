No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | China bans high-risk sports race, fatal in 21 deaths in May

by admin_gke11ifx
June 3, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The competition that led to the deaths has sparked a debate about the safety of sports competitions.

RelatedPosts

China suspend all competitions in high-risk sports whose safety is not adequately regulated at national level. The ban is based on an ultra-running race held in May, in which a violent storm that struck in the middle of the race resulted in the deaths of 21 runners.

According to the country’s sports authority, the ban applies to mountain running, ultra-running and jumping, among other things.

Authorities have not said how long the ban on high-risk species will last. According to news agency AFP, it is also uncertain whether athletes will be allowed to continue training the sport during the non-competition period.

Fatally the end of the ultra-running race has sparked a debate in China about the safety requirements of sports competitions and hopes of tightening the laws related to the race.

The tragically ending running race was held in the northwestern part of the country in Gansu near the city of Baiyin in the mountains. In the midst of a hundred-kilometer race, a fierce storm began to ravage participants, with 21 riders dying as a result of hypothermia.

According to news agencies, many runners participated in the race with very little equipment. Many were wearing only t-shirts and shorts.

AFP: n according to long distance running is very popular in China. According to the Chinese Athletics Federation, there were 40 times as many marathons in the country in 2018 as in 2014.

The increase in the number and popularity of competitions has brought with it side effects such as poorly prepared competitors.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

First Foundation to enter Florida with purchase of Naples community bank

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.