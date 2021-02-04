China | China apologizes to BBC, a moment earlier the British media regulator revoked the license for the Chinese channel

According to China, the BBC has presented “false news” about covid-19 disease.

China’s the Foreign Office announced on Thursday that it had raised “strong protests” to the British Broadcasting Corporation over the media company’s coronavirus news.

According to the communist dictatorship, the BBC has presented “false news” about covid-19 disease, Reuters reports. China also called on the BBC to make a public apology.

In a statement, a ministry spokesman said the BBC had recently “linked to pandemic politics” and “reiterated theories about China’s secrecy,” Reuters reports.

The coronavirus began to spread a year ago in December from Wuhan, China. At the time, Chinese authorities scolded doctors who warned of the danger of the virus at an early stage in the epidemic.

China’s the claim to the BBC came just moments after the British media regulator Ofcom announced that it had revoked the license of the Chinese television channel CGTN in Britain.

Ofcom announced on Thursday that licensee Star China Meda Ltd has not been able to demonstrate that it has editorial decision-making power over the content of the CGTN. According to Ofcom, the channel is ultimately tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

In China, there is virtually no media independent of or critical of the Communist Party.

On Wednesday, the BBC released a rare interview, where Uighur women and a former guard made revelations about systematic rape and torture in Uighur concentration camps in China. China denied the allegations made by the interviewees and called them lies.