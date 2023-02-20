Monday, February 20, 2023
China | China accuses the US of spreading false information after Blinken's statement

February 20, 2023
Blinken has warned China that directly supporting Russia by supplying it with lethal weapons would cause serious problems.

China has accused the US of spreading false information after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the weekend that China was considering supplying arms to Russia.

China will not accept blame or pressure from the United States, said a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin today at a briefing.

“It is the United States, not China, that is endlessly sending weapons to the battlefield,” Wang Wenbin said.

On Saturday, at the Munich Security Conference, Blinken met the Chinese President’s foreign policy advisor Wang Yin. Blinken warned China that directly supporting Russia by supplying it with lethal weapons would cause serious problems.

“We are now concerned, based on our information, that they (China) are considering giving lethal support,” Blinken told the CBS channel over the weekend.

When asked what this support could include, Blinken clarified that both weapons and ammunition could come into question.

The United States has warned on several occasions that China should not support Russia.

Wang Yi, the Chinese president’s foreign policy adviser who has visited several European capitals, visited Hungary on Monday, from where he is scheduled to continue to the Russian capital, Moscow.

