China | Chen Xu did not want to get married but made a deal with his friend – children are now being procured in China in ways that would not have been tolerated before

Chen Xulla has a small baby even though she is not married.

“I didn’t know I could have a child as an unmarried woman,” Chen says.

A video call from Beijing is bubbling with laughter and happiness.

Sometimes things change in China so fast that citizens don’t keep up.

Of course, everyone knows that the one-child policy ended at the end of 2015. The second child is no longer punished, but encouraged. Admittedly, the third must still not be done at the risk of large fines.

In all silence, another big change is taking place: public power also allows unmarried children. The change began at the same time as the one-child policy was abolished.

It used to be different. If a woman became pregnant outside of marriage, she was pressured by the workplace and authorities to marry or have an abortion.

If an unmarried woman still had a child, she was threatened with penalties equivalent to years of salary. If they were not paid, the child could be left without identity papers, school and health care. Mom probably got fired from work.

No one seems to know how many single mothers there are in China. The figure in a big country is certainly in the millions.

Chen Xu appears in the photos as unrecognizable with a mask on his face, and his name is really different.

In China, attitudes towards unmarried mothers are still often harsh. Chen wants to hide the interview from both her cautious parents and China’s outrageous online chatters.

“I lied, for example, the neighbors and the street I meet people that I am divorced. That’s easier, ”Chen says.

Chen Xu has noticed that the inner circle has become more open-minded.­

Chen’s baby has been well received by those close to him. Parents are so happy about the grandchild that they have told the newcomer about all the relatives and friends. These have also welcomed the situation.

In the workplace at an international company, Chen was encouraged when she was pregnant. Authorities did not put pressure on abortion or reveal the baby’s father, but were comfortable and flexible.

“Cultural change has surprised me. Even my parents’ friends are so open-minded. ”

He suspects that the countryside may be different from the big cities.

The mind of Chen’s parents has also opened up recently. It’s not many years since they still put pressure on Chen to look for a boyfriend and get married.

“My parents have seen that many marriages are not happy and that there are a lot of differences. It has changed their perception. ”

Chen, like the Beijingers of his generation, is the only child, so the baby is also the parents ’first and perhaps only grandchild. In a few years, Chen will turn 40 years old.

When Chen began to find out, she found that mothers are not forced to marry.

He had a friend, maybe even a man called a boyfriend, with whom Chen made a deal: The man wouldn’t have to take any responsibility for the child, but if he wanted, he could meet the child. So far, the man has not seen the baby as in the pictures, but Chen and the man are talking to each other.

“She wants to be single and I don’t want her to be part of my family. He is not mature as a father, ”Chen says of his friend.

For Chen to marry, a “stable, intelligent, and mature” man would have to be found. In addition, a man’s family should be comfortable. In China, the spouse’s parents are also strongly involved in the union, both in making decisions on behalf of their adult children and as a matter of care.

“For me, getting married is a much bigger decision than having a child.”

Kindergarten children decorated eggs in the city of Handan in Hebei in March. Children born out of wedlock in the past often did not get into daycare. It’s different now.­

In most cases, women approaching the age of 40 alone have a child whose male friend escapes during pregnancy, says the lawyer Dong Xiaoying. She is involved in a network that helps mothers called Duoyuan Jiating, or the Diverse Family.

There are also more and more lesbian couples and women like Chen who are planning single parenthood from the beginning who don’t want to father in their daily lives.

Financially, single parenthood is not difficult for Chen as she has a good salary. The parents live in the same apartment building and constantly help care for the baby. In China, grandparents tend to offer and demand to get involved in raising children.

Many divorced co-workers take care of children alone or with their parents.

“So I’m an ordinary case,” says Chen.

Alone there has been no fuss about the changed situation of women having children because the state does not want to encourage unmarried women to have children, lawyer Dong says.

“The administration does recognize the phenomenon, so it wants to help single mothers in all silence.”

The leading Communist Party in China emphasizes the importance of the nuclear family and mothers in the development of the nation. Women who have children by themselves do not sit on that message.

The number of children is not taking to increase, even though China has relaxed birth control.­

However, China wants more children, as there will soon be a huge number of elderly people in China and fewer people of working age caring for the elderly. Despite the abandonment of the one-child policy, the birth rate in China has remained low.

Read more: One child is enough thank you! China, which has abandoned its one-child policy, is now patrolling young people for infants, but they are not interested.

There is still room for improvement in the situation of unmarried mothers, as the rules and interpretations that apply to them are contradictory. In principle, the authorities can still impose fines on them, even though lawyer Dong has not heard of such recently.

Financial aid is unequal. Public power, for example, does not replace Chen’s maternity pay. In big cities, the rules have been relaxed more than in the provinces. In part, this is due to a couple of brave urban mothers who have spectacularly demanded their rights.

If Chen had been working in the public sector, he still couldn’t have had a child alone. According to lawyer Dong, unmarried mothers usually receive a punishment in state breads, either a reduction in office or an entry on their papers. They don’t get kicked anymore either.

Dong believes that after 5 to 10 years, it is perfectly permissible to have children out of wedlock.

“But women have to fight for it.”