The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia announced that the Chinese justice system decided to change the judgment against two nationals who had been sentenced to death in that country.

They are Fabián Enrique Buitrago Gordillo and Reinaldo Ruiz Morales, both Colombian citizens who had been sentenced to death for the crime of drug trafficking.

As announced by the Foreign Ministry, the Supreme People’s Court of China issued a new sentence in the case, which was communicated by the Intermediate People’s Court of the city of Guanghzou.

The new order determines that Colombians will no longer be subjected to the death penalty, but will have to comply life imprisonment in a prison in the Asian country.

“They change the sentence for the compatriots Fabián Enrique Buitrago Gordillo and Reinaldo Ruiz Morales, from the death penalty to a two-year suspension. (…) After these two years have elapsed, the sentence will be changed to life imprisonment,” reported the Foreign Ministry.

The Colombian authority reported that the country’s consul in Guangzhou, China, was present at the hearing of the Colombian citizens and they affirmed that the Foreign Ministry maintains the corresponding consular assistance to other nationals who are deprived of liberty in said country.

China is currently the second most active country in enforcing the crime of death penaltydespite strong criticism issued by organizations such as Amnesty International.

This Asian nation punishes with capital punishment crimes such as drug trafficking, murders, especially femicides, or corruption.

