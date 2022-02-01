The advance in the number of cases of Covid-19, especially due to the Ômicron variant, has left the population scared. The most recent case of despair happened this weekend in China. The intention was to celebrate the Lunar New Year, only panicked passengers mistook the seasonal red QR Code for positive Covid tests.

According to state-run newspaper The Paper, the confusion began as Chinese social media users reported on Sunday that the Shanghai subway QR code – which commuters scan as they enter and exit stations – has changed color from its usual black to red.

Fear has spread because, for the past two years, a red QR code in China meant that a person had or suspected they had Covid-19.

The Shanghai metro operator said, according to the state newspaper, that “to welcome the arrival of the Year of the Tiger and create a traditional festive atmosphere, ‘Metro Metropolis’ has launched a pilot work on the Chinese red-themed QR code of the Chinese New Year in January. 30, and the same day on 10 Click to restore the color of the original version, sorry for the inconvenience caused”.

