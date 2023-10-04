An image at the Hangzhou Asian Games of two Chinese athletes, Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni, embracing after the conclusion of the 100-meter dash final, was censored on Chinese social media, reportedly due to an unintentional reference to the Tiananmen Square Massacre .

The photo showed the athletes’ race numbers together, 6 and 4, resulting in 64, which is a common allusion to the incident as it includes the numbers of the month and day in which the massacre occurred – June 4, 1989.

That year, Chinese troops violently suppressed pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of protesters, although the exact number of victims remains uncertain – estimates range from a few hundred to several thousand dead.

The Chinese regime maintains a strict censorship policy on any discussion related to this event, and online mentions are frequently removed.

The photo in question was one of many taken of the athletes after the women’s 100 meter dash final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where Lin was proclaimed champion and Wu finished second, ending up being disqualified afterwards.

This incident with Wu Yanni, who was penalized for a false start, caused news and photographs about the race to go viral.

The repercussion was so great that the side image of the two athletes hugging each other with the reference to 64 was censored on the social network Weibo – similar to X –, but is still available in some Chinese reports.

Furthermore, searching for the image on the Chinese search engine Baidu displays a message stating that “the functionality is being optimized”, suggesting a possible removal of the content.

Although in the original publication of the photo the image of the athletes was replaced by one with a gray background, the comments made by users remain active.

Any public reference to the massacre is closely monitored and in some cases censored, as was the case last year with Chinese influencer Li Jiaqi, who displayed a cake resembling a tank on the anniversary of the massacre.

At the end of 2021, the University of Hong Kong removed from its campus during the early hours of the morning a sculpture that honored those killed during the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square.

Last month, a Chinese refugee, Chen Siming, settled at a Taiwan airport and asked Western countries to grant him political asylum, in the face of persecution by the Beijing dictatorship.

Chen is known for holding annual demonstrations commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre since 2017 on the streets and on social media.

These incidents highlight the high sensitivity and prohibition surrounding the issue, as younger generations have limited knowledge about this historic event due to government censorship. (With EFE Agency)