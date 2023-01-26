Yes ok Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters in Latin America and much of the world last year, some regions, like China, are just enjoying the new movie starring Gohan. Although the action is something that has been preserved, it has been reported that a couple of scenes from bulma They have been censored in China.

Through social networks, users have begun to share a couple of scenes that have been altered in some way or another. The interesting thing is that only Bulma is affected. Remember that in the movie, we can see this character looking for a communicatorwhere the camera shows us his rear, something that was completely eliminated in China.

Scene recorded in a Chinese cinema (Via: Weibo)#DragonBallSuperSuperHero pic.twitter.com/ffnOlSIXIC — Sekai DB 世界 (@Sekai_DB) January 9, 2023

Along with this, there is a scene where Bulma also reveals all her splendor, something that was even part of the trailers for the film. Considering that this scene has an importance in the story, theaters in China simply cropped the lower part of the character.

Although it seems that the action is intact, it is very striking that Bulma’s body was a victim of censorship in China. However, this shouldn’t come as a big surprise, since this country is very strict with the content directed to minors.

A rather strange decision, but one that shouldn’t be surprising. The scenes that show Bulma’s beauty are not explicit, and are used as a joke. However, it seems that for China this does not mean much.

Via: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero