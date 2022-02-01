In Chinese culture, the animal symbolizes the audacity, vigor and strength with which to ward off evil and bring luck and peace

Tiger-themed products, including shoes, papercraft items and jewelry, have regained popularity in China and beyond, as part of the Year of the Tiger celebrations. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on February 1st today.

The tiger is the third of the 12 zodiac animals in China, along with the mouse, buffalo, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. In Chinese culture, the tiger symbolizes boldness, vigor and strength with which to ward off evil and bring luck and peace. The shopping malls of all Chinese cities are filled with toys, backpacks, jewelry, spring couplets, cookies and tiger-themed sweets.

In the duty-free shops of the island province of Hainan, in southern China, elements related to the big cat and the color red can be seen everywhere. Tiger-themed gifts are having great success online. On the Taobao e-commerce platform, the Palace Museum sold around 10,000 coasters in January. Since last December, the sales volume of themed jewelry has increased 85 times from the previous year, while that of home textiles, gifts and clothing has grown 31 times, 24 and 14 times, respectively, according to the data. of the online marketplace JD.com released in early January.

On the video sharing platform TikTok, content with the hashtag #yearofthetiger totaled more than 27 million views.