The Lunar new year Chinese, also known as the Spring Festival is the largest holiday in the country and the tradition of reuniting with the family entails one of the most massive human displacements in the world with hundreds of millions of people traveling in the interior of China.

It is the year of the ox, which symbolizes strength and resilience. In that spirit, the Asian giant celebrates the beginning of a time that allows them definitively overcome the health crisis and achieve the economic prosperity that the Beijing government promises in its speeches, just over a year after the detection of the outbreak of a new coronavirus that spread across the planet at a dizzying rate.

So this party will be different. China is still recovering from the latest local Covid-19 outbreaks and pandemic measures remain: such as the government’s recommendation not to travel, unless it is essential, the obligation to take the coronavirus test before moving to another province, in addition to mandatory quarantine in designated hotels in those regions with the highest incidence.

Many people have decided to stay in their cities of residence but not all follow the recommendations and that is why there are massive movements between provinces and even a lot of tourism to the south of the country, where according to the authorities the health situation has been under control for months.

Balloons and lights to celebrate the start of the Year of the Ox, in Beijing, China, this Friday. Photo: REUTERS

End the Covid

In shops in the Yonghegong district of the capital, Beijing, Buddhist melodies mix with Taoist rituals, failing to attract the buyer. Due to sanitary restrictions, the Lama temple, close to shops, is closed.

“Niu qi chong tian” (“May the strength of the ox rise to the sky”), two hurried waitresses launch. “This year, we hope that the ox will drive away Covid-19,” continues one of them.

Drive away the pandemic, forget the horrible year that just passed, is one of the wishes that people repeat the most. Behind a small wooden door, the seer Zhang Xiaotian heralds good news with the entry into Xin Chou, the year of the golden ox.

The Chinese city of Wuhan tries to turn the page on the dark year of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

“This year of the ox is a great year, it only happens every 60 years,” he predicts, adding that “from April on, there will be signs of good omen. Last year, that of the rat, was also exceptional, but negative. Already in 1960, many people had starved to death in China. The same with the war of 120 years ago. “

The year of work

If the year of the ox is the springboard year before exiting the health crisis, it is also the year of effort, of recovered work. And Chinese internal migrants know it.

“The year of the ox is the year that I will not go home for the chunjié (the Lunar New Year),” says a delivery man who like many others preferred to forgo spring break because of health restrictions.

According to the Bloomberg agency, 85% of the employees who are in the south of the country will continue to work in what is considered the world’s workshop.

By Nerea Hernández and Stéphane Lagarde correspondents of Radio France International in China

