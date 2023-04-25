China celebrated its Space Day 2023 on Monday with a series of activities such as the publication of global color images of Mars obtained during the first exploration mission to the red planet. Color images include Robinson, Mercator, azimuthal, and orthographic projections of the eastern and western hemispheres of the Red Planet, with a spatial resolution of 76 meters per pixel.

An opening ceremony for the day was held in Hefei, capital of eastern Anhui province, with the theme chosen for this year: “investigating things to broaden knowledge, exploring the firmament.”

Three people were named image ambassadors for the commemoration: astronaut Chen Dong, director of the National Space Science Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Wang Chi, and Han Zaifen, a famous Huangmei Opera performer.

International cooperation for scientific research on samples brought back from the Moon by China’s Chang’e-5 mission was also announced at the ceremony.

About 1,200 guests from more than 40 countries participate in a series of activities scheduled around the celebration, including the China Space Conference, the International Conference on Deep Space Exploration, and the China Space Arts and Culture Forum. .

More than 400 events, including popular science talks, space knowledge contests and relevant seminars, will be held across the country, according to the China National Space Administration.

Since 2016, the country has designated April 24 as its Space Day to commemorate the launch of its first satellite, dongfanghong-1on this date in 1970.

China on Monday released the first global panoramic images of Mars taken by its Tianwen 1 spacecraft in orbit of the red planet.

The graphics were jointly released by the China National Space Administration and the Chinese Academy of Sciences at a ceremony to mark China Space Day on April 24, commemorating the first Chinese satellite launched on that date in 1970. .

The panoramas were made by processing 14,757 images taken by the medium-definition camera mounted on the Tianwen 1 Martian orbiter during its 284 remote-sensing maneuvers from November 2021 to July 2022.

They are expected to provide better base maps to scientists and engineers around the world to facilitate their research and planning for future expeditions to Mars, the administration said, reports china daily.

Named after an ancient Chinese poem, Tianwen 1 launched on July 23, 2020, becoming the country’s first independent interplanetary exploration effort.

The spacecraft traveled some 475 million kilometers and performed several trajectory maneuvers before entering Martian orbit in February 2021.

The mission’s Zhurong rover, named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese legend, touched down on the planet in May 2021 and then began traveling across the Martian surface to perform scientific tasks.

Zhurong and the Tianwen 1 orbiter, which is orbiting Mars to transmit signals for the rover and is also conducting science operations, have transmitted about 1,800 gigabytes of raw data to Earth.

Zhurong has moved 1,921 meters on the Red Planet and is now inactive.

Through the study of Tianwen 1 images and data, Chinese scientists have detected and identified many geological bodies surrounding the Tianwen 1 landing site, and named 22 of them after Chinese villages with renowned historical and cultural heritages.

China plans to launch the Tianwen-2 mission around 2025 to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid and explore a comet, a space expert announced Monday.

The main goal of the Tianwen-2 mission is to send a probe to a near-Earth asteroid coded 2016HO3 to remove samples, Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China’s planetary exploration program and chief designer of the Tianwen mission, told media. -2, within the framework of the country’s Space Day celebration, which takes place every April 24.

“If the mission is successful, they would be the first samples collected by China from interplanetary space,” Zhang said, explaining that a spacecraft will fly around the asteroid and then land on it to collect the samples.

After completing this main task, the spacecraft is expected to continue its journey to explore a comet in the main belt, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, Zhang revealed.