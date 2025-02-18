Representatives of the United States and Russia gather in Saudi Arabia, and from A distance China smiles pleased. The regime, which since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine has maintained an apparent neutrality to hide its implicit support for Russia, its … approval before the preliminary encounter; led by the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubioand Russian Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrov.

“China welcomes all peace efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, including conversations between the US and Russia, and expects all parties and actors involved to participate in peace negotiations,” said this late the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakunduring the daily press conference of the agency.

Two key messages, approval and participation aspirations, which repeat the word by word those issued on Monday by the Chinese representative before the United Nations, Fu congwho influenced two other ideas: that the current one represents “a critical moment for a negotiated solution” that allows “a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable peace agreement for all parties.”

This intervention in turn reiterates, as corresponds to the hierarchy of an authoritarian system, strong to textuality, the ideas expressed by the Foreign Minister, Wang Yiduring his speech at the Munich Security Conference last Friday.

Zelenski is looking for Xi

The head of Chinese diplomacy then held an encounter with Volodimir Zelenski. «It is important for us to involve China and use its influence to press Putin to end the war. For the first time we see an interest from China, and we believe that this is because global processes are accelerating, ”said Ukrainian President.

He also added that the talk with Wang Yi “You could open the door to continue the dialogue at higher levels,” in reference to a hypothetical face to face with Xi Jinping. Since the beginning of the invasion, both leaders have only held an official telephone conversation, which dates back to April 2023. The Chinese leader, on the other hand, has held at least five meetings in person and several telematic exchanges with Vladimir Putin.